View from the Living Room by shutterbug49
Photo 2154

View from the Living Room

The camera picks up on the screen. Our eyes don’t see the screen. I will miss the leaves for some months coming soon and will look forward to the new growth.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Such a lovely colourful view through your window. Amazing what a camera can pick up
December 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
December 2nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely view and capture
December 2nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous!
December 2nd, 2024  
