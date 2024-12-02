Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2154
View from the Living Room
The camera picks up on the screen. Our eyes don’t see the screen. I will miss the leaves for some months coming soon and will look forward to the new growth.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2541
photos
162
followers
65
following
590% complete
View this month »
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a lovely colourful view through your window. Amazing what a camera can pick up
December 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
December 2nd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely view and capture
December 2nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous!
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close