Previous
Photo 2157
Love Through my iPhone
I found the forced perspective shot in my archive and I decided to try to add the iphone part so it would look like his hand was emerging from my camera. Just playing around.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2544
photos
161
followers
65
following
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Renee Salamon
ace
Cool
December 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so much fun!
December 5th, 2024
