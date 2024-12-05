Previous
Love Through my iPhone by shutterbug49
Love Through my iPhone

I found the forced perspective shot in my archive and I decided to try to add the iphone part so it would look like his hand was emerging from my camera. Just playing around.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Renee Salamon ace
Cool
December 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so much fun!
December 5th, 2024  
