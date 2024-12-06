Previous
Found some more red by shutterbug49
Found some more red

After a late start getting any autumn color we have finally had some. I am trying to keep it going as long as possible. So here is a patch of autumn color.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
December 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Such a great color.
December 6th, 2024  
