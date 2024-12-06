Sign up
Previous
Photo 2158
Found some more red
After a late start getting any autumn color we have finally had some. I am trying to keep it going as long as possible. So here is a patch of autumn color.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
December 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Such a great color.
December 6th, 2024
