Playing in SuperimposeX by shutterbug49
Playing in SuperimposeX

Today I used an archived photo (the flower) to create another photo play, this time in SuperimposeX. It’s been awhile since I did much superimposing so it’s been fun to play.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

@shutterbug49
Joan Robillard ace
Good result
December 10th, 2024  
