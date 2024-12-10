Sign up
Photo 2162
Azalea looking quite Christmassy
I love the mix of red and green leaves and it still has many blossoms.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley
ace
Sooo many beautiful colours…
December 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Looks beautiful and festive.
December 10th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely mix of colours.
December 10th, 2024
