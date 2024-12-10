Previous
Azalea looking quite Christmassy by shutterbug49
Azalea looking quite Christmassy

I love the mix of red and green leaves and it still has many blossoms.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Beverley ace
Sooo many beautiful colours…
December 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Looks beautiful and festive.
December 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely mix of colours.
December 10th, 2024  
