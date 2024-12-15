Previous
Prepping to March by shutterbug49
Prepping to March

There were over 100 students in the marching band, so I just captured images of a few. Once they started marching, I didn’t have enough light to prevent fuzziness.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Zilli~ ace
Must have been fun. Delightful image
December 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - must be wonderful to watch !
December 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Nice.
December 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So festive
December 16th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
That would be fun to see!
December 16th, 2024  
