Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2167
Prepping to March
There were over 100 students in the marching band, so I just captured images of a few. Once they started marching, I didn’t have enough light to prevent fuzziness.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2554
photos
161
followers
65
following
593% complete
View this month »
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday2024
Zilli~
ace
Must have been fun. Delightful image
December 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - must be wonderful to watch !
December 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 16th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice.
December 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So festive
December 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
That would be fun to see!
December 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close