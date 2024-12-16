Sign up
Photo 2168
Two festive friends
Two of our friends were driving behind the band.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2555
photos
161
followers
65
following
Tags
holiday
,
2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great smiles.
December 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So joyful 🤗
December 16th, 2024
