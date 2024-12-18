Sign up
Previous
Photo 2170
Dressed for Christmas
I love our winter roses at this time of year.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2557
photos
161
followers
65
following
594% complete
View this month »
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely blooms.
December 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
December 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love them !
December 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
December 18th, 2024
