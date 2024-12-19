Sign up
Previous
Photo 2171
Happy Holidays
I “framed” a photo from my archive for this one. It was taken on our last cross country ski trip 5 years ago. Hope to go again this year.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2558
photos
161
followers
65
following
594% complete
View this month »
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
18th December 2024 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I hope you can also-wonderful photo and frame
December 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is sweet
December 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely!
December 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo beautiful place to ski…
December 19th, 2024
