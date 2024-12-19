Previous
Happy Holidays by shutterbug49
Happy Holidays

I “framed” a photo from my archive for this one. It was taken on our last cross country ski trip 5 years ago. Hope to go again this year.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
I hope you can also-wonderful photo and frame
December 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is sweet
December 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely!
December 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo beautiful place to ski…
December 19th, 2024  
