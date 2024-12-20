Sign up
Photo 2172
Turkeys are out
There were at least a dozen male turkeys showing off yesterday. I was able to capture a picture of this small group, the others moved out of view. The females weren’t to be seen.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca
ace
Wow! What a sight!
December 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
What a great capture
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So proud looking ! - and I feel so guilty having Turkey for Christmas Dinner!!!!!!!
December 20th, 2024
