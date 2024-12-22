Previous
Hosts Decoration by shutterbug49
Hosts Decoration

After our Christmas Lights photo walk we were invited to one of our fellow Trekkers for treats and chatting. She had this beautiful little village laid out as a decoration. She also took the photos on the wall above.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
