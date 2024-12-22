Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2174
Hosts Decoration
After our Christmas Lights photo walk we were invited to one of our fellow Trekkers for treats and chatting. She had this beautiful little village laid out as a decoration. She also took the photos on the wall above.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2561
photos
161
followers
65
following
595% complete
View this month »
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th December 2024 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close