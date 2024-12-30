Previous
Last Night’s Sunset by shutterbug49
Last Night’s Sunset

I like the look of the sunset through the Chinese Pistache, now leafless.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful tree silhouette against a colourful sky !
December 30th, 2024  
