Previous
Photo 2183
My photo favorites of 2024
These were some of my favorites that did not make the TT. Happy New Year to all of you. Hoping for peace, kindness and health for all in 2025.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2570
photos
161
followers
65
following
598% complete
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2024 4:58pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Rob Z
ace
Such a lovely collection of varied styles and subjects - all beautifully shown and TT worthy in their own right. :)
Best wishes for a happy and peaceful 2025. :)
December 31st, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful collections.
December 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely selection
December 31st, 2024
Best wishes for a happy and peaceful 2025. :)