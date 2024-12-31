Previous
My photo favorites of 2024 by shutterbug49
My photo favorites of 2024

These were some of my favorites that did not make the TT. Happy New Year to all of you. Hoping for peace, kindness and health for all in 2025.
31st December 2024

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Rob Z ace
Such a lovely collection of varied styles and subjects - all beautifully shown and TT worthy in their own right. :)
Best wishes for a happy and peaceful 2025. :)
December 31st, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful collections.
December 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely selection
December 31st, 2024  
