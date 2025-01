New Year’s Eve Dinner

Jay made lobster with spinach linguini and asparagus. And he made olive bread. Th bread got a beautiful crumb because he added 1/8 tsp of ascobic acid (vitamin C). We had never heard of that before, but when he heard that that was why it was added to bread, he decided to try it. We don’t usually eat meat, so this was a special meal. Happy New Year to all 365ers.