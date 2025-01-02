Sign up
Previous
Photo 2185
Romanesco
I captured this at the Farmers’ Market Tuesday. I think it has to be one of the most beautiful vegetables. I have read that it is prepared like Cauliflower, since it is a type of Cauliflower. It’s almost too pretty to eat.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2572
photos
161
followers
64
following
598% complete
View this month »
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st December 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shape and textures.
January 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2025
