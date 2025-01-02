Previous
Romanesco by shutterbug49
Romanesco

I captured this at the Farmers’ Market Tuesday. I think it has to be one of the most beautiful vegetables. I have read that it is prepared like Cauliflower, since it is a type of Cauliflower. It’s almost too pretty to eat.
Susan Wakely ace
Great shape and textures.
January 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2025  
