Tried Something New by shutterbug49
Yesterday, we decided to try the new Amazon Fresh Grocery store. It is quite impressive, although I don’t think it will replace our farmers’ market or regular grocery store. When you enter you get one of their special carts and scan a prime or Whole Foods app barcode beneath the handle. Every thing green on the cart is a scale. The screen in the front shows a running total of what you have purchased so far and can be moved aside to search the store map. When you select an item you scan the bar code in one of the 3 readers, then put it in the cart. If it needs weighing, it will weigh it as soon as it is placed in the cart. When done, you simple walk out the door with the cart and the green mat under foot totals your purchases and emails a receipt. Have any of you tried a market like that????
Amazing technology
January 3rd, 2025  
Oh my word, it's all I can do to scan the bar codes! Technology is so amazing now. What was the quality of the fresh produce like?
January 3rd, 2025  
I have heard of this but never seen it. How interesting
January 3rd, 2025  
