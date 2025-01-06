Sign up
Previous
Photo 2189
Sutter Buttes
Almond orchard and Sutter Buttes in the distance.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
Views
19
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th January 2025 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Lovely-looking orchard and distant view!
January 6th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a super shot - so crisp at the front and so dreamy at the back...
January 6th, 2025
