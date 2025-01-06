Previous
Sutter Buttes by shutterbug49
Sutter Buttes

Almond orchard and Sutter Buttes in the distance.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb ace
Lovely-looking orchard and distant view!
January 6th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a super shot - so crisp at the front and so dreamy at the back...
January 6th, 2025  
