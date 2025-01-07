Previous
Beautiful City Park by shutterbug49
Photo 2190

Beautiful City Park

We were visiting friends and came across this beautiful city park near them. I wish we had a park like that. It is totally inviting me to walk.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Oh it’s very beautiful. The sound of the fountain is so relaxing too.
Wonderful photo….
January 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
January 7th, 2025  
