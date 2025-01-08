Previous
Last Night’s Sunset by shutterbug49
Last Night’s Sunset

I liked the leafless tree silhouette against the sunset sky.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
I like it too… the colours are heartwarming and sooo pretty.
Terrific capture.
January 8th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2025  
