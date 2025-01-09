Previous
Last of Christmas Bouquet by shutterbug49
Photo 2192

Last of Christmas Bouquet

These hardy flowers still look good even though the rest of the bouquet is done.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
600% complete

Barb ace
Lovely!
January 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Still looking lovely.
January 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sweet still life
January 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful display… the bauble pops
January 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Still beautiful
January 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice display.
January 9th, 2025  
