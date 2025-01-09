Sign up
Previous
Photo 2192
Last of Christmas Bouquet
These hardy flowers still look good even though the rest of the bouquet is done.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
6
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2579
photos
160
followers
64
following
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th January 2025 10:23am
Barb
ace
Lovely!
January 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Still looking lovely.
January 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Sweet still life
January 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful display… the bauble pops
January 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Still beautiful
January 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice display.
January 9th, 2025
