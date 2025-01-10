Previous
Holiday Lights ICM by shutterbug49
Holiday Lights ICM

My neighbor said she is taking the lights down this weekend, so last night I went out to “try something new”. So here is my ICM capture and trying something new.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb ace
Love this!
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely done - so pretty ! fav
January 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely done
January 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice.
January 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
January 10th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How cool - it's a super ICM. If it cropped a little at the bottom it would look like a little abstract city! Such a fun experiment. :)
January 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
January 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulously creative
January 10th, 2025  
