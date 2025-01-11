Previous
Green Acres’ Flowers by shutterbug49
Photo 2194

Green Acres’ Flowers

There was a row of flowers as long as a football field of these beautiful flowers.
11th January 2025

Beverley ace
Soooo pretty. Gorgeousness
January 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - so beautiful A sign of whats to come !
January 11th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Such abundance - I'd be like a headless chicken trying to choose!
January 11th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Beautiful
January 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Colorful and lovely
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A pretty frame full of colourful flowers.
January 11th, 2025  
