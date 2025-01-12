Previous
Lasting Flower by shutterbug49
Lasting Flower

This is the last flower in our Holiday bouquet. It still looks as fresh as the first day we got it.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
LManning (Laura) ace
What a marvellously brilliant shade of red!
January 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous colour!
January 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely flower
January 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so pretty and seems to be holding up well.
January 13th, 2025  
