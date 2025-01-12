Sign up
Previous
Photo 2195
Lasting Flower
This is the last flower in our Holiday bouquet. It still looks as fresh as the first day we got it.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a marvellously brilliant shade of red!
January 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous colour!
January 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely flower
January 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is so pretty and seems to be holding up well.
January 13th, 2025
