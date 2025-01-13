Sign up
Previous
Photo 2196
Cowslip
I took this on our trip to Green Acres. I am being nurse this week to a hubby sick with flu. So I’m not getting away to take photos. But it’s a great opportunity to enjoy your photos.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
5
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2583
photos
160
followers
64
following
601% complete
View this month »
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Beauty of a flower. Wishing your hubby well.
January 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Hope that, as you care for your flu-stricken husband, you stay well! Pretty flowers!
January 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Poor hubby and pretty flowers.
January 13th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture, get well wishes sent
January 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely blossoms. Hope hubby feels better soon.
January 13th, 2025
