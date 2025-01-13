Previous
Cowslip by shutterbug49
Cowslip

I took this on our trip to Green Acres. I am being nurse this week to a hubby sick with flu. So I’m not getting away to take photos. But it’s a great opportunity to enjoy your photos.
Casablanca
Beauty of a flower. Wishing your hubby well.
January 13th, 2025  
Barb
Hope that, as you care for your flu-stricken husband, you stay well! Pretty flowers!
January 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Poor hubby and pretty flowers.
January 13th, 2025  
Margaret Brown
Beautiful capture, get well wishes sent
January 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely blossoms. Hope hubby feels better soon.
January 13th, 2025  
