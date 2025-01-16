Sign up
Previous
Photo 2199
Lone Tree
I loved this lone tree with its reflection.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
2
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
16th January 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
January 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
January 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 16th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely view of the lone tree and reflection. I like that it’s surrounded by all these birds.
January 16th, 2025
