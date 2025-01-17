Previous
Another ICM by shutterbug49
Photo 2200

Another ICM

This is the barista station. I did icm for the January theme of try something new.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Kate ace
Nice horizontal movement which indicates how a barista must constantly move!
January 17th, 2025  
