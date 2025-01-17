Sign up
Previous
Photo 2200
Another ICM
This is the barista station. I did icm for the January theme of try something new.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
0
Shutterbug
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2587
photos
160
followers
64
following
602% complete
2200
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th January 2025 10:43am
Tags
theme-january2025
Kate
Nice horizontal movement which indicates how a barista must constantly move!
January 17th, 2025
