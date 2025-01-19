Previous
Like fairies dancing in a circle by shutterbug49
Photo 2202

Like fairies dancing in a circle

I loved the delicate center of the beautiful golden lily in our bouquet.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful tips… you’ve capture the lovely texture
I like the thought of ‘fairies’…
January 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , beautiful strong colours and textured heads !
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact