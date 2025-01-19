Sign up
Previous
Photo 2202
Like fairies dancing in a circle
I loved the delicate center of the beautiful golden lily in our bouquet.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2589
photos
160
followers
64
following
603% complete
View this month »
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th January 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful tips… you’ve capture the lovely texture
I like the thought of ‘fairies’…
January 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , beautiful strong colours and textured heads !
January 19th, 2025
