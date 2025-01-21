Previous
Another View of the Lily by shutterbug49
Photo 2204

Another View of the Lily

Top down view of the center of the lily.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such symmetry, and colour coordination ! fabulous and a fav
January 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
January 21st, 2025  
