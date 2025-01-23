Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Healthy Food
This is for the BLD food challenge….healthy eating. The menu is: steamed broccoli, brown rice with lentils and red pepper, and grilled salmon with a ground sumac rub. Made and eaten at home.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
bld-36
Casablanca
ace
What does Sumac taste like? Never had it.
January 23rd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very healthy looks tasty.
January 23rd, 2025
KWind
ace
Looks great!
January 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully presented… fabulous
January 23rd, 2025
