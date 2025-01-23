Previous
Healthy Food by shutterbug49
This is for the BLD food challenge….healthy eating. The menu is: steamed broccoli, brown rice with lentils and red pepper, and grilled salmon with a ground sumac rub. Made and eaten at home.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Casablanca ace
What does Sumac taste like? Never had it.
January 23rd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very healthy looks tasty.
January 23rd, 2025  
KWind ace
Looks great!
January 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully presented… fabulous
January 23rd, 2025  
