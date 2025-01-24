Previous
Healthy Food #3 by shutterbug49
Healthy Food #3

Last night’s dinner was vegan minestrone. Tonight we will be eating out for Hubby’s birthday. So not sure about healthy, but definitely special.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Susan Wakely ace
Looks good. Happy birthday to hubby.
January 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks good
January 24th, 2025  
