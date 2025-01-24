Sign up
Previous
Photo 2207
Healthy Food #3
Last night’s dinner was vegan minestrone. Tonight we will be eating out for Hubby’s birthday. So not sure about healthy, but definitely special.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2594
photos
161
followers
61
following
604% complete
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd January 2025 5:30pm
Tags
bld-36
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good. Happy birthday to hubby.
January 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks good
January 24th, 2025
