Previous
Focaccia by shutterbug49
Photo 2210

Focaccia

Jay loves to bake. For this one, he tried a pinch of ascorbic acid (vitamin C). This particular ascorbic acid comes in a small jar as a powder. He used a pinch in the dough. It is supposed to improve the rising and it seems to.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love focaccia and ciabatta. This looks delicious
January 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Delicious… he is a great enthusiastic cook. Wonderful photo
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks good.
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact