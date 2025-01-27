Sign up
Photo 2210
Focaccia
Jay loves to bake. For this one, he tried a pinch of ascorbic acid (vitamin C). This particular ascorbic acid comes in a small jar as a powder. He used a pinch in the dough. It is supposed to improve the rising and it seems to.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Casablanca
ace
Love focaccia and ciabatta. This looks delicious
January 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Delicious… he is a great enthusiastic cook. Wonderful photo
January 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good.
January 27th, 2025
