Firecracker Bouquet by shutterbug49
Photo 2213

Firecracker Bouquet

We bought this at the grocery yesterday. I think it was for the Chinese New Year. I loved the colors.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Casablanca ace
Great colours
January 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
January 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super and unusual pov - and yes the colours are wonderful !
January 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
zingy!
January 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous…super happy colours
January 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice pov
January 30th, 2025  
GaryW
Very bright colors! Love it!
January 30th, 2025  
