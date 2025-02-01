Previous
Tonight’s Dinner by shutterbug49
Photo 2215

Tonight’s Dinner

Looking forward to soup for dinner on a wet and cold day. Glad to have the rain though.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Soup always tastes better when its cold
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact