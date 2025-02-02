Jay Starting Bagels

Previous
Jay is getting ready to make some breakfast bagels. I will post the results at the end of the month.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Casablanca ace
A man who bakes! What a gem you have there.
February 2nd, 2025  
Anne ace
Fab candid shot! Hope the results were tasty
February 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A great capture of Jay the baker.
February 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful… yummy.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Lucky you to have a chap who can bake.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
