Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2216
Jay Starting Bagels
Jay is getting ready to make some breakfast bagels. I will post the results at the end of the month.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2603
photos
162
followers
60
following
607% complete
View this month »
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
A man who bakes! What a gem you have there.
February 2nd, 2025
Anne
ace
Fab candid shot! Hope the results were tasty
February 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A great capture of Jay the baker.
February 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful… yummy.
February 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Lucky you to have a chap who can bake.
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close