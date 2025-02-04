Sign up
Previous
Photo 2218
Our Front Doorway
This is our front doorway. I love the way it comes in at an angle and I love the glass. The glass casts amazing light patterns on our walls and floor. That sky is grey. It is actually raining as I took this.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th February 2025 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Casablanca
ace
Nice pillars!
February 4th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very nice entrance
February 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice entrance.
February 4th, 2025
Anne
ace
How unusual Debbie, so much to like here
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
