Previous
Photo 2219
Cold and Rainy Day
It rained most of the day yesterday and when there was a break, it was soaking wet and cold. Scene coming out of Tai Chi class.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
6
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2606
photos
162
followers
60
following
607% complete
View this month »
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely bleak scene.
February 5th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous and ethereal
February 5th, 2025
Anne
ace
Grim! Works well in b &w though!
February 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, even though this is not what one really wants.
February 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning capture - the tree so sharp against the misty scene in the background ! fav
February 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture with the black and white suiting the weather.
February 5th, 2025
