Cold and Rainy Day by shutterbug49
Cold and Rainy Day

It rained most of the day yesterday and when there was a break, it was soaking wet and cold. Scene coming out of Tai Chi class.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

@shutterbug49

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely bleak scene.
February 5th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous and ethereal
February 5th, 2025  
Anne ace
Grim! Works well in b &w though!
February 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, even though this is not what one really wants.
February 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning capture - the tree so sharp against the misty scene in the background ! fav
February 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture with the black and white suiting the weather.
February 5th, 2025  
