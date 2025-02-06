Sign up
Photo 2220
Taking Advantage of Sunny Day
Yesterday was a beautiful sunny day. Now we are back to rain. Since we were getting very parched with no rain in January, I can’t complain. This is hubby Jay enjoying one of our favorite walks in an open space park.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Anne
ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk Debbie
February 6th, 2025
