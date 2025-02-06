Previous
Taking Advantage of Sunny Day by shutterbug49
Photo 2220

Taking Advantage of Sunny Day

Yesterday was a beautiful sunny day. Now we are back to rain. Since we were getting very parched with no rain in January, I can’t complain. This is hubby Jay enjoying one of our favorite walks in an open space park.
Anne ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk Debbie
February 6th, 2025  
