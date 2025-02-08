Sign up
Previous
Photo 2222
Lunch with Friends
Hubby has a “tea” and/or “beer” group he meets with a couple of times a week at our community center. Yesterday, they took all the wives to lunch. One of them just lost his wife, so he took my chair for the picture.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Photo Details
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Looks a fine group of friends. So sorry for the man's recent loss. Glad he has friends.
February 8th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful group portrait. I love the choice of B&W.
February 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a lovely group and so nice he has a group of friends.
February 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Really lovely friends gathering… great photo…
February 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great group of friends.
February 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely gathering of friends !
February 8th, 2025
