Previous
Photo 2227
Coins are Vintage
We hardly ever use any kind of cash anymore and can’t even remember the last time we used coins. Since many of you are almost a day ahead of me…..Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2614
photos
163
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th February 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Barb
ace
Well photographed!
February 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How can it be vintage I rent these
February 13th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super details and capture
February 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 13th, 2025
