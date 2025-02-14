Sign up
Previous
Photo 2228
Happy Valentine’s Day
I love that there is a holiday to celebrate love. I hope you all have people in your lives to share your love with, including 365ers that we can look forward to every day.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
February 14th, 2025
