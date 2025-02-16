Previous
Sonoma City Hall by shutterbug49
Photo 2230

Sonoma City Hall

This is the last of vintage for now. It is the Sonoma City Hall. It is on one side of the town square with the pond and rose garden behind me. I took this in October and converted to B&W today.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks smashing in mono
February 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great capture, especially with the reflection in the pond! Wondering how old this city hall building is? Love its architectural style!
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking building.
February 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful scene and capture, it must look great in colour too.
February 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture, wonderful light on the building.
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact