Photo 2230
Sonoma City Hall
This is the last of vintage for now. It is the Sonoma City Hall. It is on one side of the town square with the pond and rose garden behind me. I took this in October and converted to B&W today.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Looks smashing in mono
February 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great capture, especially with the reflection in the pond! Wondering how old this city hall building is? Love its architectural style!
February 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking building.
February 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful scene and capture, it must look great in colour too.
February 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture, wonderful light on the building.
February 16th, 2025
