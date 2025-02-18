Previous
Repetition by shutterbug49
Photo 2232

Repetition

I did this for repetition, but it looks more like a leading line that goes nowhere.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Barb ace
Good pattern repetition and vanishing point!
February 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Ditto,
February 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
February 18th, 2025  
