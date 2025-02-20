Sign up
Photo 2234
Photo 2234
Leading Line and Symmetry
This is an exit from a small shopping center near us.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
6
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Tags
for2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's real nice
February 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
February 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So exquisite
February 21st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Great composition and subject.
February 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So well done!
February 21st, 2025
Marj
ace
The design of the bricks at the exit is aesthetically pleasing. Nice.
February 21st, 2025
