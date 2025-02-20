Previous
Leading Line and Symmetry by shutterbug49
Photo 2234

Leading Line and Symmetry

This is an exit from a small shopping center near us.
20th February 2025

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's real nice
February 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So exquisite
February 21st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Great composition and subject.
February 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So well done!
February 21st, 2025  
Marj ace
The design of the bricks at the exit is aesthetically pleasing. Nice.
February 21st, 2025  
