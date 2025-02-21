Sign up
Photo 2235
Rule of Thirds
I took this last summer in Pacific Grove, but converted today for the FOR.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
2
2
Tags
for2025
Barb
ace
Very effective conversion to b&w! Love the birds flying just above the water!
February 21st, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
wish I was there
February 21st, 2025
