Textures, Symmetry, Shapes by shutterbug49
Textures, Symmetry, Shapes

I captured this wall display last month, but converted to b&w for the FOR.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Shutterbug

ace
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice shapes and textures
February 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it so organic !
February 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great tiles.
February 23rd, 2025  
Marj ace
The absence of color helps the viewer see all the intricate detail and texture. The symmetrical tiles draws the eye to the center. Well done !
February 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Well done
February 23rd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful shot of this supe wall decoration. I'd put that on my wall any day!
February 23rd, 2025  
