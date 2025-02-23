Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2237
Textures, Symmetry, Shapes
I captured this wall display last month, but converted to b&w for the FOR.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2626
photos
165
followers
58
following
612% complete
View this month »
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
Latest from all albums
2231
2232
2233
353
2234
2235
2236
2237
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice shapes and textures
February 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it so organic !
February 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great tiles.
February 23rd, 2025
Marj
ace
The absence of color helps the viewer see all the intricate detail and texture. The symmetrical tiles draws the eye to the center. Well done !
February 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Well done
February 23rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful shot of this supe wall decoration. I'd put that on my wall any day!
February 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close