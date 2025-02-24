Previous
Forming the bagels by shutterbug49
Photo 2238

Forming the bagels

On Feb 2, I showed Jay mixing up some bagel dough. After it had a day to rise, he forms it into small balls, then he pulls a hole into the middle. Today is my birthday, so will be busy.
24th February 2025

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
Lovely portrait of Baker Jay! Happy birthday 🎉
February 24th, 2025  
Marj ace
Yum ! May your special day be filled with joy !
February 24th, 2025  
Anne ace
Happy birthday Debbie! Lovely kitchen portrait
February 24th, 2025  
