Previous
Photo 2238
Forming the bagels
On Feb 2, I showed Jay mixing up some bagel dough. After it had a day to rise, he forms it into small balls, then he pulls a hole into the middle. Today is my birthday, so will be busy.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely portrait of Baker Jay! Happy birthday 🎉
February 24th, 2025
Marj
ace
Yum ! May your special day be filled with joy !
February 24th, 2025
Anne
ace
Happy birthday Debbie! Lovely kitchen portrait
February 24th, 2025
