Previous
Photo 2239
Boil in Barley Malt
The next step in Bagel making puts the shine on the outside. Boil for one minute on one side then 1/2 minute on the other side. The boiling water has barley malt in it. Thanks for your greetings yesterday. I had a special day.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
for2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely to have a chef in your home… passion for food is fabulous
February 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks happy in his work.
February 25th, 2025
Anne
ace
Fascinating insight into making bagels
February 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sound quite a skilled operation.
February 25th, 2025
