Boil in Barley Malt by shutterbug49
Photo 2239

Boil in Barley Malt

The next step in Bagel making puts the shine on the outside. Boil for one minute on one side then 1/2 minute on the other side. The boiling water has barley malt in it. Thanks for your greetings yesterday. I had a special day.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Lovely to have a chef in your home… passion for food is fabulous
February 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks happy in his work.
February 25th, 2025  
Anne ace
Fascinating insight into making bagels
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sound quite a skilled operation.
February 25th, 2025  
