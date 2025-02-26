Previous
Fresh from the Oven by shutterbug49
Fresh from the Oven

After the quick boil, they go into the oven. These are savory bagels, so ready for lunch.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Casablanca ace
They look wonderful! I can see why you married him :)
February 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Happy baker! You are blessed! 😊
February 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A lovely healthy fit hubby! Looks Delish 😋
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh how lovely. I am imagining Bagels with Salmon and cream cheese.
February 26th, 2025  
