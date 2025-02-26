Sign up
Previous
Photo 2240
Fresh from the Oven
After the quick boil, they go into the oven. These are savory bagels, so ready for lunch.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
4
1
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
They look wonderful! I can see why you married him :)
February 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Happy baker! You are blessed! 😊
February 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A lovely healthy fit hubby! Looks Delish 😋
February 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh how lovely. I am imagining Bagels with Salmon and cream cheese.
February 26th, 2025
