Ravioli by shutterbug49
Photo 2241

Ravioli

Jay also loves to make pasta. Here we have the ravioli that we had for dinner last night….with leftovers in the freezer.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

ace
@shutterbug49
Peter Dulis ace
lovely in monochrome
February 27th, 2025  
