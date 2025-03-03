Sign up
Previous
Photo 2245
Red
I captured this at the garden center. I always have trouble capturing texture in red.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
rainbow2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
March 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
I have had trouble getting a satisfactory photo of my red roses...
March 3rd, 2025
Anne
ace
What a vibrant pop of colour Debbie, great capture
March 3rd, 2025
